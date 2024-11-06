Full contract status of Everton's squad including four set to leave for free in 2025

The Everton squad have plenty of contract questions to answer across the next six months.

Everton’s squad planning will be of vital importance as a new era is set to begin in 2025.

Not only are the club moving towards new ownership, they are leaving Goodison Park for Bramley-Moore Dock and the club will have a new feel and look next year. How that can translate to the pitch is how the club manage the squad over the next six to eight months.

The Friedkin Group are likely to want to enhance the squad with signings to both excite the fans and thrust the club forward but they will also want to ensure they don’t fall into the trap of spending for the sake of it and choosing poor targets, the likes of which was seen under Farhad Moshiri. And that is where contracts come in.

Everton have 12 players exiting in 2025, a total that includes four loans. They will have some important decisions to make on who should stay and who should be allowed to leave. Plus, out of their starting eleven, seven are set to leave at the end of the season. With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at the entire Everton squad, to see which years contracts expire.

2025

Michael Keane

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Idrissa Gueye

Joao Virginia

Seamus Coleman

Asmir Begovic

Orel Mangala (Option-To-Buy)

Armando Broja (Option-To-Buy)

Jesper Lindstrom (Option-To-Buy)

2026

Vitalyi Mykolenko

2027

Tim Iroegbunam

Beto

Youssef Chermiti

2028

Jake O’Brien: The defender arrived this summer and signed a long-term-deal and at 23, he should be viewed as a long-term figure.

2029

Iliman Ndiaye: Given the forward signed in the summer, he penned a five-year-deal which ensures that if he is sold across the next few years that the club will receive at least their money back. However, he looks to be one player to build around for the future - and the new era.