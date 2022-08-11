Frank Lampard has several important players missing for Saturday’s trip to Villa Park

Despite only being one week into the new season the injury list at Everton is already quite long.

The Toffees have several first team players out at the moment, ranging from long term problems to short term issues.

Frank Lampard’s side head to Aston Villa in the early kick off this Saturday for their second fixture of the 2022/23 Premier League season - looking for their first win after an opening weekend defeat to Chelsea.

Here are the player who are currently on Everton’s injury list and their expected return dates:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Injury: Knee

Knee Expected return: September

Frank Lampard provided an injury update on the England international striker earlier this month, confirming the player suffered a “freak” injury in training and that he would not be available for their season opener against Chelsea.

The 25-year old is highly unlikely to feature against Aston Villa and looks likely to be out until next month, which is a massive blow for the Toffees.

Lampard said: “He was looking in great physical condition and was training really well. It was a freak injury in training, which does happen. It’s a shame but we have to find the solutions to keep ourselves strong without Dominic before he returns.”

Ben Godfrey

Injury : Fractured fibula

: Fractured fibula Expected return: November

Godfrey was stretchered off the pitch in the defeat to Chelsea last weekend and suffered a fractured fibula.

Although he is set for a spell on the sidelines it does not appear to be quite as bad as it initially looked and the player is expected to return later this year (November) after he underwent successful surgery earlier this week.

Yerry Mina

Injury: Ankle Ligament

Ankle Ligament Expected return: Unknown

Mina was also hurt in the defeat to Chelsea, suffering an ankle injury in the second half of the 1-0 defeat.

The Colombian defender visited a specialist earlier this week to assess the full extent of the damage and the club have yet to confirm how long they will be without his services.

Tom Davies & Andre Gomes

Injury: Unknown

Unknown Expected return: Mid-August

Both Davies and Gomes are listed on the official Everton website as injured players with their injury described as “unknown”.

However, both are listed for “Mid-August” returns meaning they are likely doubts for this Saturday’s game against Aston Villa but could recover in time to play a part.

Andros Townsend

Injury: Knee (ACL)

Knee (ACL) Expected return: Unknown

The former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Everton’s FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace at the end of March this year.

The England international underwent successful surgery but the rehabilitation process will be a long one and it’s not clear when the 31-year old will be able to make his comeback.