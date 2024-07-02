Getty Images

Everton transfer rumours: The wanted-midfielder has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Everton’s Amadou Onana may have just been knocked out of Euro 2024 but his stock has certainly risen after his consistent midfield showings.

Starting in every Belgium game across the group stages and knock-out tie with France, Onana found a home in defensive midfield. Having made just 17 appearances for the national team, he has already established himself as the present and future of the midfield role.



Winning four of his five ground duels, registering a 92% pass accuracy, producing four long balls and making three tackles represents a strong performance against a midfield that is regarded as one of the best at the tournament. N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Antoine Griezmann posed a huge threat but he stood up tall and was one of Belgium’s best players.

He was assertive and determined which was encapsulated by a forceful block tackle on Kylian Mbappe in the second half. In fact, this tournament may have been the perfect exposure for Onana to make another jump up in quality and he will either return to Everton and help to move them forward or he’s sold for a higher fee than previously reported.

We already know about the considerable interest in him this summer; Man United and Arsenal are both in the market for a defensive midfielder and Onana more than fits the bill. Yet, Everton do not need to sell and are under no pressure, which suggests they may hold out for a higher fee.

His agent spoke out earlier this year on a potential exit and Onana’s desire to play for clubs of that stature. “We could have left this winter,” said Melissa Onana. “But we once again sat down and asked the question whether it’s the right time, if the player is ready. My job is to put opportunities on the table.”

