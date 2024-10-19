Ipswich vs Everton team news: Kieran McKenna missing four players while key man is 'assessed'
Kieran McKenna has revealed that former Everton target Jens Cajuste will be absent for their clash this weekend.
The Toffees travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich who are yet to win a game after their return to the top-flight. Despite that, they’ve been a difficult prospect, especially at home, drawing with both Fulham and Aston Villa at home with only Liverpool beating them so far.
Ipswich sit one place and one point behind Everton and both sides will fancy their chances of securing a victory for differing reasons. Sean Dyche will be unable to field his strongest XI but he will have something near it, despite a few injury doubts.
Ipswich team news
There is an Everton familiarity around two players for this game; Jens Cajuste was a target in the summer who opted to join Ipswich on loan while former Everton man Nathan Broadhead could feature after a spell on the sidelines. McKenna confirmed that Cajuste isn’t ready for this clash and will be ‘hopefully back in training next week’.
Also revealed by the manager was that defender, and £15m summer signing, Dara O'Shea is a doubt and is being assessed before the game. He came off for Ireland in the 82nd due to a problem with his back and he’s started every league game he’s been available for since moving from Burnley.
Janoi Donacien and Ali Al-Hamadi missed international duty with St Lucia and Iraq respectively, as they continue to recover but the latter is available as confirmed by McKenna. Another absentee is Axel Tuanzebe will remain out after almost losing his thumb in a freak accident at home earlier this month, while Massimo Luongo is also a doubt after he missed the West Ham defeat.
Everton team news
There are quite a few injury concerns for Dyche’s side who are missing Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam for this game. However, Seamus Coleman, Vitalyi Mykolenko and Jarrad Branthwaite could all return to the starting line-up.
It is unclear if all three will be able to start but all three have been in training this week. Iliman Ndiaye is fit to start after a slight injury scare during the international break and Dyche will have to decide whether the likes of Jesper Lindstrom starts over Jack Harrison on the right or whether Abdoulaye Doucoure or Idrissa Gueye starts alongside Orel Mangala.
