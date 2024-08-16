Jens Cajuste of SSC Napoli. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Napoli midfielder was linked with a move to Goodison Park but has opted for Portman Road.

Ipswich have scuppered Everton in the transfer market once again as they have agreed a move for Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste.

We reported yesterday that TeamTalk had claimed Everton were in the running for the Swedish international after his agent had flew to England to secure a move away from Serie A. New manager Antonio Conte had supposedly told the 25-year-old he was not in his plans for the new season and was free to leave.

Confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X, he wrote: ‘EXCL: Jens Cajuste has just accepted to join Ipswich Town after club to club agreement with Napoli. Understand it’s loan move with buy option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions. Cajuste, in England for medical tests and contract signing. Here we go.’

Everton were one of a few clubs said to be interested, with Brentford also holding a strong link while Ipswich were not thought to be in consideration as they looked to complete a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips instead - and now they’ve frustrated Everton once again by winning the race to sign another one of their targets and he isn’t the only one.

Previously, we’ve seen the likes of Jacob Greaves sign for Kieran McKenna’s side; the Hull City defender was linked across the back end of last season and into the early part of summer.

Furthermore, Phillips was someone Everton had been linked with for well over a year while they are also in talks with Chelsea over a move for Armando Broja, as well as Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics, the Championship top scorer from last season who was linked with a move in the early part of the summer. Even free signing Ben Johnson who left West Ham was linked with Everton at one point in time.

Given how the Premier League new-boys have strengthened across the board, it is certainly a bitter pill to swallow from an Everton standpoint. Made worse by the fact Chelsea’s Lesley Ugochukwu has signed for Southampton on loan, as another target goes begging. Yet, Sean Dyche has welcomed four good additions with all four likely to make their debuts in the opening game against Brighton. Frustrating, yes. However, Everton knew they had their hands tied financially this summer and could still bring in another player before the window shuts.