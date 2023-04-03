Everything you need to know ahead of Premier League clash between Everton and Spurs

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are the last Premier League sides to compete this weekend in what is likely to be a huge six-pointer in the race to avoid relegation.

There were some huge matches in the Premier League over the last couple of days that have seen the likes of West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace pick up vital points. Everton’s absence has left them in the bottom three on goal difference, though a surprise win tonight could take them up to 13th in the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Toffees only win in their last five games came against Brentford and they will be eager to add to their tally with victory over another London club in Tottenham. Meanwhile, tonight’s clash at Goodison Park will be Spurs’ first without Antonio Conte.

Tottenham won only one match in all competitions in March, failing to beat both Wolves and Southampton in the process. Everton will be confident of claiming points like their relegation rivals, while Spurs’ uncertainty over their next manager could make the trip north even harder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s match...

When is Everton vs Spurs?

Everton will host Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park tonight (Monday April 3). The game is set to kick off at 8pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Everton vs Spurs on TV?

Yes, Everton and Tottenham are set to bring us a thriller in this week’s edition of Monday Night Football on Sky Sports. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Those with Sky Sports memberships can also live stream the game on the Sky Go ap on your mobile device, computer or tablet. Other fans can also pay £11.98 for a NOW TV day pass to access the clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team news

Everton

Everton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their meeting with Spurs. Dominic-Calvert Lewin is back on the grass after two months out but will be out of action for a little longer. Meanwhile, Andros Townsend remains a long-term absentee after suffering a knee injury over a year ago but will be hopeful to feature before the campaign ends.

Sean Dyche could also consider handing Ellis Simms only his second start for the club since his shock appearance in the defeat to Liverpool. The striker netted his first goal for the Toffees in their dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea last time out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spurs

Tottenham will welcome Hugo Lloris back after the goalkeeper missed the previous nine games with a knee injury. Ivan Perisic could also return to the starting line-up after recovering from a calf issue.