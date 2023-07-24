Liverpool legend Graeme Souness shed his Reds allegiances to sympathise with Merseyside neighbours as Everton face a 'sad situation' ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The Toffees are preparing for the upcoming campaign under Sean Dyche after last season's relegation battle but fans have been sharing a lack of optimism for the year ahead - a recent poll saw supporters predicting the next campaign will be a 3.3/10.

Souness, who made 350 appearances for Liverpool and won five First Division titles, admitted his sympathy for Everton after the Sky Bet Fan Hope Survey.

He said: “I have enormous sympathy for Everton fans, having lived in the city for seven years as a player. I know the big and emotional support that Everton supporters carry for the football club. Everton historically are a great football club and it's sad to see the current situation, I really mean that.

“People think I'm a Liverpool man, but there should be two great clubs in Merseyside, and it's just come about by a new owner believing he knew about football and listening to the wrong people and have not bought very well."

Souness criticised Everton’s recruitment process (Image: Getty Images)

Souness went on to slam Everton's recruitment this summer under Sean Dyche as the reason why fans felt so pessimistic going into the start of the Premier League next month.

The club hadn't signed any players at the point of Souness' words, although have now added Ashley Young from Aston Villa and Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal on loan. However, the former's age of 38 and the latter's failure to impress at Spurs last term have raised questions from some.