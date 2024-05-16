The financial restrictions that Leeds United could face may see Everton finally land a long-term target.

One report has claimed that Leeds United must raise up to £100m should they not secure promotion back to the Premier League in order to comply with financial rules.

The Yorkshire club are set to face Norwich in the second leg of the Championship play-offs after spending most of the season in the automatic promotion places. However, should they fail to return to the top-flight, they may be forced to sell key assets and Everton could target a few of their star names.

An ‘exclusive’ from the Mail Sport claims that: ‘Sources close to top-flight clubs expect a fire sale at Elland Road should they remain in the Championship next season. ‘We have been told it would take significant sales approaching £100m to offset continued operating losses which, in the latest set of accounts, totalled £106m, reduced to £34m by the transfers of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City and Raphinha to Barcelona.’

One player who Everton may want to revisit is Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto. The 20-year-old was a target in the summer and January window and his relationship with manager Daniel Farke was tense as he pushed for a move. After the pair squashed their quarrel, Gnonto suffered an ankle injury in the early part of the season and struggled upon his return. He started just two games in two months but he saw his form return after the turn of the year as he finished with the season with eight goals and two assists.

Previously, he starred in the Premier League for the relegated outfit as he shone amid a poor collective performance. Two goals and four assists in the league was backed up by a further two goals in the FA Cup and Everton had been told just a month ago that £30m would be needed to prise him away from Elland Road.