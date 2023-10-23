The Sky Sports News Ref Watch team concluded that the Liverpool defender was very lucky to remain on the pitch against Everton.

Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch team concluded that Liverpool’s Ibrahim Konate was incredibly lucky to not be sent off against Everton. The Reds triumphed over their city rivals with a 2-0 victory, thanks to a Mohamed Salah double, but all the talk following the game has revolved around how the French defender somehow managed to avoid a second yellow card.

Tensions were already high in the derby following Ashley Young’s dismissal in the first half, but the second half saw Konate bring down Everton forward Beto as he turned to counter-attack while already on a yellow card - but referee Craig Pawson opted against brandishing a second yellow card.

When asked if he was lucky to remain on the pitch, Gallagher responded: “Very, I think there’s a few things: it’s cynical, he doesn’t make any attempt to play the ball. Maybe Craig’s [Pawson] argument is that he [Beto] isn’t going to get the ball but Konate knew what he was doing. I think what summed it up is a minute later, the bench have said to Gomez to get ready and that tells you the story.”

Also in agreement was former players Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith, with Warnock quick to label it a ‘terrible decision’.

“It was such a cynical foul. I mean, how it’s not a yellow card is beyond me - it’s a terrible decision!” Warnock claimed. While Smith also agreed it was a ‘100%’ a yellow card.

