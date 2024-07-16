Louis Saha tells Manchester United to ‘pay’ for Everton star amid £42m deal 

Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: Man United have been extremely interested in a move for the Everton star.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Everton and Manchester United striker Louis Saha has had his say on the ongoing Jarrad Branthwaite transfer saga.

Branthwaite, 21, has been the subject of two rejected bids from United across the summer window so far. Everton quickly dismissed offers in the region of £35m (+£5m in add-ons) and £45m (+£5m in add-ons) which has seen INEOS and United plot for other targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those include Lille’s Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich’s Matthias De Ligt, who is close to agreeing a £42m move. Yet, the noise hasn’t exactly gone away regarding a potential exit - despite Everton’s firm stance on a £70m valuation. In light of the ongoing transfer story, Saha told Betfred that if they want a player of his potential, then they will have to pay what Everton are asking: ‘It’s difficult for Manchester United. If you want a player of Jarrad’s quality and potential, then you’ve got to pay the price.

“All these things regarding his price-tag are dependent on the market and things that are deemed unrealistic, in the eyes of certain clubs, can happen. I’m not going to say that a player isn’t worth this or that, but what I do know is that Jarrad is a very talented player and I’m not surprised that he’s being pursued by others. Everton’s price-tag is a reflection of how highly they believe in his potential.”

Branthwaite’s future may be already set at Goodison Park as United have looked at other targets but the sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa has seen them pocket a sizeable profit which takes the pressure of their financial activity this summer. Himself and James Tarkowski have formed a brilliant partnership but options are scarce after that. Ben Godfrey has left for Atalanta, Mason Holgate is unlikely to stay and Micheal Keane has just one year left on his deal. Another defender will likely be targeted to beef up their back line.