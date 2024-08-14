Manchester United via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Man United midfielder has been linked with a move and his future is reportedly ‘up in the air’.

Everton target Scott McTominay’s Manchester United future could be resolved in the final fortnight of the transfer window.

There are a few moving parts to this potential deal; Everton were unwilling to pay a valuation of £30m but that figure has supposedly been reduced, they also have an interest in Barcelona forward Vitor Roque who will cost a similar amount and United are hoping to land another expensive midfield signing. With just over two weeks to go in the window, we could see a potential transfer merry-go-round.

According to the Athletic, McTominay could be available for £25m. The report has also claimed his future is ‘up in the air’ and interested clubs have featured Fulham and Napoli. As it stands, Everton are not able to afford the midfielder and it is likely that they will have to decide over a move between McTominay or Barca’s Roque after they had a bid rejected this week that totalled £24m (£21m+£3m in add-ons).

In addition, United are hoping to secure a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. In order to secure such a deal, they need to part ways with one of their squad players. With Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Mason Mount all ahead of McTominay, he could be the one to leave if their valuation is met. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Ugarte is ‘insisting’ on a move but confirmed that ‘United need fee reduced or one more sale’ to push the move through, leaving Everton hopeful of playing their part in this merry-go-round.

Everton are well stocked in attack after signing Jack Harrison (loan) Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye this summer but there is still a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has entered the final year of his deal. It’s also an incredibly rare opportunity to scoop up a huge South American talent after he has experienced a nightmare time in Spain, which was almost entirely out of his hands.

However, the loss of Amadou Onana has left a hole in midfield. James Garner and Idrissa Gueye were the most used players alongside the £50m departure last season but it is clear they need another player for that deep-lying role. McTominay, 27, is ready to make an impact straight away and would give them true depth in midfield with the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tim Iroegbunam also in reserve.

With financials still an issue for Everton, funds could also be raised by the sale of multiple players before the window shuts. For example, Neal Maupay, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane have all entered the final year of their respective deals and any one could be snapped up by an interested party. If Everton are able to offer £24m to Barcelona then it is feasible they can do the same for the United midfielder, who would instantly become a key starter under Sean Dyche.