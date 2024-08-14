Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Reds are close to agreeing a significant deal.

Liverpool are reportedly pushing forward with a move to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Having failed to make a signing so far this summer - making them the only team in Europe’s top five leagues not to complete a deal - fans will be excited over the prospect of a deal for the Euro 2024 star. He was key as Georgia reached the Last 16 and he is being eyed to replace Alisson Becker in the future.

The past week has seen reports over a move for the 23-year-old grow with Liverpool being linked with a £26m+ move. Fabrizio Romano said on August 12 that they are ‘seriously considering’ the opportunity to sign him and the plan is to sign this summer and then be loaned out for another season before joining the first team.

And now the latest update from the transfer guru himself has confirmed that personal terms have been agreed but there is no agreement yet. Bournemouth could be a potential loan destination and he took to X to confirm the latest news: ‘Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili. He’s keen on the move even spending one or two years elsewhere on loan. Bournemouth open to signing him, then he’d become #LFC new GK after Alisson. Agents now in Valencia for club talks. NO agreement yet.’

With just over two weeks to go in the window, it gives them time to complete a deal with Valencia who need to raise funds due to their poor financial situation and the promise of becoming a future Liverpool number one is an incredible opportunity for the Georgian.

Alisson, 31, does have a deal until 2027 and has shown no signs of slowing down. The Brazilian did miss 19 games last season through a combination of a virus, muscular problems and a hamstring injury which ruled him out 15 games as Caoimhín Kelleher enjoyed an extended role in the side.

However, Alisson is showing no clear signs of decline between the sticks. He produced one of his best individual campaigns in the 2022/23 campaign as he prevented a league-high +10.1 goals as he won the Player of the Season. While last season saw him manage a total of -0.3 - with Kelleher’s figures trumping him with +1.3.

Looking a bit deeper, his save percentage saw a +1% difference in the 23/24 campaign but he managed six less clean sheets overall (eight). He also made two more errors. Yet, they finished higher in the league in Jurgen Klopp’s final season. Given he is about to enter his seventh season at the club, the club would eventually have to plan for his exit and his successor as they will have to with other key members of their incredibly-strong spine that includes Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk - and the Valencia giant is clearly a brilliant successor in waiting.