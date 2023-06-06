MSP Sports Capital are close to agreeing an investment deal with Everton, according to the latest reports.

The Toffees survived relegation on the final day of the Premier League season and more good news could be on the way as their ownership saga may be close to a breakthrough. American company MSP has been linked with the club for some time and fans are hoping for new ownership and this is certainly a major first step in bringing an end to Farhad Moshiri’s time in charge of the club.

Fans and supporters groups have routinely organised protests against the owner and the club’s hierarchy this season. Chants of ‘sack the board’ were even given an airing after Everton’s final match of the season against Bournemouth, when the escaped relegation.

According to The Athletic , the New York-based investment firm is in negotiations with Moshiri over a 25% stake in the club and has begun providing funds to Everton in the form of an interim loan secured by online stockbroker and Toffees fan Andy Bell. The deal would also help fund the new stadium - which is said to cost £760m, £260m more than originally claimed, and that would give them a greater stake in the Blues. Plus, there is also scope to put more money into the club to help cover the loans for Bramley-Moore Dock.

The deal that would see them take a minority stake in the club via a limited partnership that would furnish Moshiri with £100m-£150m in loans that can be converted into shares at a later date. They would also be entitled to two seats on the board which will be positive news for the fans, especially considering the speculation that Chairman Bill Kenwright and CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale could step down from their respective roles this year.

There is still at least £360m needed to finish the stadium, as the project’s initial budget of £500m has grown to £760m. Moshiri had hoped to fund this in much the same way Tottenham Hotspur financed their new home, via cheap, long-term debt sourced by the two global banks he appointed in 2020, JPMorgan and MUFG.

