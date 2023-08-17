Patson Daka: Everton target chased by Monaco as negotiations begin

The Leicester City forward has been a target of Everton this summer but he could depart for Ligue 1.

Everton target Patson Daka is a target for Monaco, as reports claim negotiations have begun over a potential move.

The 24-year-old is one of several forwards that Everton have been linked to this summer, as they look to work within their financial restrictions to add suitable firepower to their lacklustre frontline.

Targeting players from the teams who were relegated from the Premier League last season is a popular tactic, given many have relegation clauses or are available at a lower fee and the Daily Mail had previously reported that the Toffees were interested in the forward.

Other targets have included Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto, but they have also signed Jack Harrison from the Yorkshire club on loan, made all the more easier due to a relegation clause in his contract.

Whilst Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Harrison have all arrived this summer, Daka would be a strong centre-forward option who could work well with a partner or on his own, and he is a player who was previously touted as an up-and-coming star from his time at Red Bull Salzburg before his move to Leicester City.

However, reports from L’Équipe are claiming that Monaco are in negotiations over a potential deal due to their main striker, Breel Embolo, suffering an ACL injury which is set to keep him out for a long time.

The Zambian arrived at Leicester in the summer of 2021 off the back of winning Player of the Season in Austria, where he netted 27 goals in 28 league matches.

However, upon his arrival, he was forced to compete with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, as all three were rotated at a regular rate by Brendan Rodgers meaning Daka never enjoyed a extended period in the Leicester side.

He only made 16 starts last season and was constantly brought in and out of the side, meaning he only netted four times in 36 as a result.

The 2021/22 season saw him start more often and it resulted in more goals as he netted 11 for the season whilst also managing four assists.