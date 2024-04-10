The Premier League has confirmed that point deductions will continue to be enforced for next season following Everton’s most recent penalty.

Everton were penalised two points after breaching profit and sustainability for a second time this season as they dropped a place in the Premier League table. In total so far, the Toffees have lost eight points this season and there has been a huge uproar from the footballing world.

With a high amount of criticism directed at the powers that be, there has been confirmation, according to Sky Sports, that clubs who break the Premier League’s financial rules can still expect to be given significant points deductions in the future, despite a proposal to replace points penalties with a fine.

The report states that clubs have attended the latest shareholder meeting today (April 10) where the future of squad cost controls is the primary issue on the agenda and the league wants the new system in place by the summer, and certainly before the new season starts in August.

Former Everton players Neville Southall and Andros Townsend have slammed the Premier League for their decisions across the last few days and they are just two examples of football figures who have spoken out.

In terms of Everton and their current situation, their appeal against their latest points deduction may not be concluded until the week after the end of the Premier League season - meaning May 25 at the latest. This could cause chaos at the end of the campaign as clubs may not know who will remain in the division after the end of the final games on May 19. One issue that has allegedly been raised is the rumoured ‘luxury tax’. However, that has also been dismissed and it is reportedly not on the agenda. Sky Sports explained the reasons why it was scrapped.

