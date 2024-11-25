Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw against Ipswich and next face Everton in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Amorim has admitted that he expects Manchester United to ‘suffer for a long period’ after his maiden game as head coach.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot seat during the international break. Arriving from Sporting CP, the Portuguese has been tasked with restoring United’s position to the pinnacle of European football after their well-documented plight following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure 11 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amorim’s first match as United boss ended in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town, though. The Red Devils made a dream start after Marcus Rashford bagged inside two minutes but they struggled to adapt to Amorim’s new 3-4-3 formation. Omari Hutchinson equalised for Ipswich before half-time and the Tractor Boys had several big chances to win the game, but United goalkeeper Andre Onana made several fine saves to share the spoils.

Amorim will take charge of his first Premier League fixture at Old Trafford against Everton on Sunday. The Toffees will make the short trip after a 0-0 draw against 10-man Brentford. And Amorim has admitted that it will take a while for his United squad to acclimatise to his methods.

Via the Guardian, he said: “It’s hard to expect anything now, It’s not a surprise but you have to see it in-game. That’s why I was a little bit anxious because you cannot understand what will happen in the game. I felt that. They are thinking too much because things are so different.

“It’s hard for the players in three days to cope with everything but we [must not] forget about the new idea. That’s why I was brought here and we try to cope with the things they are used to doing. Next year, in the same stage, we will be here with the same problems or we start now. We risk a little bit, we suffer a little bit and in the next year we will be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We start very well but then we should have more possession. Sometimes, we had the ball in defence and the rest of the guys were too stuck because they were thinking: ‘Where should I be?’ They need time to have some fluidity. I know it’s frustrating for the fans but we are changing so much in this moment with a lot of games. We are going to suffer for a long period. This will take time. We could lose if it was not for Onana so we have to understand that and be pragmatic that these guys had two days to train to change so much.

“We will have a situation where you see a structure and you will say: ‘It’s not fluid.’ But it is like [taking] steps. We have to put in the heads the structure. When they start thinking about the structure they will play so much better.”