Southampton vs Everton: The Saints boss spoke to the media ahead of their game with Everton this weekend.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed his side are nearly at full strength ahead of their clash with Everton.

The Saints manager is under huge pressure after just nine games, having drawn one and lost eight. They sit bottom of the league table but earned some respite during the week as they edged past Stoke City in the EFL Cup. Everton will have had a full week of training ahead of their trip to St. Mary’s, fresh from their late efforts to secure a draw against Fulham last weekend. Given they are unbeaten in five games, they will head into the game with confidence of extending that run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton team news

While an illness outbreak had threatened to seriously hinder their chances, Martin revealed that the only doubt for the game is Ryan Fraser, while everyone involved with the illness last week trained fine. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is out of the clash, he was their first-choice keeper in the Championship. Will Smallbone is a doubt having missed the last two games while Ross Stewart is also likely to miss out.

Loading....

Everton team news

Sean Dyche confrimed on Thursday that the likes of Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti and Tim Iroegbunam will not feature until mid-to-late November. However, Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure are both doubts ahead of the game. Jarrad Branthwaite came off the bench against Fulham and could look to start here while James Garner’s injury issues have continued this season and he won’t be available Plus, it remains to be seen if Seamus Coleman will return at right-back, or Nathan Patterson, but Ashley Young’s recent form has been impressive.