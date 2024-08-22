NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United during the Pre-Season Friendly between Newcastle United and Stade Brestois at St James' Park on August 10, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Euro 2024 star would be a welcome addition.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier, who wants to leave the St James’ Park club before the window shuts.

The England international has been a key figure at the Tyneside club having been the first recruit of the new ownership in January 2022, after a takeover was completed a few months previous. However, despite 92 appearances for the Magpies, he is set to depart in search of fresh opportunities that will provide regular first-team football.

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Everton are among the clubs interested and while the 33-year-old does have two years left on his deal, he is hoping to secure first-team football after being an unused substitute on the opening weekend. Talks have said to have taken place over a potential loan, Ornstein wrote: “Everton intend to strengthen in Trippier’s favoured position and have held initial conversations with Newcastle to express interest in bringing him to Merseyside on loan.”

The news is certainly a bonus for Everton fans given that right-back has been a problem area for them. Ashley Young was shown a straight red card last week while filling in for the veteran Seamus Coleman and Ben Godfrey, who enjoyed a strong run in that role last season, departed for Atalanta earlier this summer.

Nathan Patterson remains out with a thigh injury and has failed to gain Dyche’s trust across the past year; he started just nine games last season and hasn’t played since the 6-0 demolition at Stamford Bridge in April. In terms of this weekend’s encounter with Spurs, fringe player Mason Holgate may be recalled into action having spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and Southampton.

Trippier’s experience and attacking and set-piece qualities would be a huge boost and help Everton to maximise their strengths. It would also help Dominic Calvert-Lewin having often struggled with service from out wide. Plus, he could help cover at left-back for Mykolenko if needed and a short-term-deal would ensure he gets regular first-team action and Everton plug a hole in their side in a win-win situation.