Everton FC news: Sean Dyche’s side have been in mixed form at the start of the new season.

Everton’s season has been difficult so far with Sean Dyche’s side only finding form in recent weeks.

They began horribly with four straight defeats in the league that included the two-goal collapses against both Bournemouth and Aston Villa. A point against Leicester City could also have been three points as they led for the majority of the game and their 2-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace saw them finally achieve lift off.

Sat 16th, they were close to beating Newcastle United over the weekend before having to settle for a draw, and they will look forward to a favourable set of games coming up. Given the international break has disrupted club football again, we’ve decided to review the player ratings - courtesy of WhoScored - to see which players have been their ‘best’ performers across the league so far (minimum of five appearances).

12th: Tim Iroegbunam - 6.29

The £9m signing began the season in strong form but it has tailed off in recent weeks as he has found himself out of the starting line-up. Yet, his potential looks to be extremely high and he looks a good addition.

11th: Idrissa Gueye - 6.31

Having previously started the opening few games, he suffered family bereavement and has been replaced in the starting XI by Doucoure. Dyche has a few midfield options and it remains to be seen whether he can break back in.

10th: Jack Harrison - 6.33

Harrison has failed to kick on after a decent first season at Goodison on loan and he is vying for a spot with Jesper Lindstrom.

9th: Vitalii Mykolenko - 6.34

A consistent figure last season, Mykolenko has been off the boil for some time, struggling with niggling injuries which have restricted his performances.

8th: Jordan Pickford - 6.40

He made an excellent penalty save from Anthony Gordon at the weekend and has been in good form mostly, despite his lower rating.

7th: Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6.42

Having been in and out of the side, Dyche has brought him back in to play in a deeper midfield role where he has been average at best. He nearly netted the opener against Newcastle but was marginally offside and we will have to wait to see if he can remain in the side.

6th: Ashley Young - 6.49

Still being drafted in on a weekly basis due to injuries, the veteran being sixth on this list perhaps doesn’t bode too well for Everton. He is a consummate professional but the quality is lacking.

5th: Michael Keane - 6.60

Keane has already played more games this season than the whole of the previous campaign due to Jarrad Branthwaite’s injury. Having come under criticism he produced his best season performance so far against Newcastle.

4th: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6.75

Calvert-Lewin has displayed moments of real quality but has been guilty of going missing in others. He terrorised Villa and Bournemouth’s defence and was unlucky not to get a penalty against Newcastle. Plus, his fitness issues look to have disappeared.

3rd: James Tarkowski - 6.77

An ever-present for Dyche, Tarkowski has still not missed in a league game across two full seasons and the opening seven games so far. He made one of his only real errors at the weekend against Newcastle, bringing down Sandro Tonali, but Pickford bailed him out.

2nd: Iliman Ndiaye - 7.17

The summer signing has been a real bright spark. Fans have waited a long time for a player who excites him and he clearly possesses a lot of quality. He also works extremely hard and has also made three goal line clearances.

1st: Dwight McNeil - 7.45

Dyche’s standout performer, McNeil has adopted a more central role with Ndiaye’s arrival and it has allowed him to be more creative and more effective. Without him, Everton would be really struggling.