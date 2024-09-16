Wolves via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news: The former Fluminense FC midfielder was a target for Liverpool last year.

Liverpool got their first glimpse of a former target in action as Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade enjoyed a full debut for Wolves on Sunday.

Having previously been linked with a move in the summer of 2023 and again in the January of 2024, there were strong reports that the Reds had made a bid for the 23-year-old. According to the Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt, he outlined at the time Andre would only be sold in January at the earliest as they were in the middle of their season and Copa Libertadores campaign - which they went on to win for the first time in the club’s history.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil last year, Bittencourt said: "Liverpool's Chief Executive [Billy Hogan] contacted me directly. I replied to him: 'My friend, I don't sell players now and I don't deliver them now. If you want to buy now, and only get the player in January, we can start talking... Or if you want to wait until December, we can talk in December."

No move prevailed and it seemed that Liverpool simply moved on despite their strong interest but they would have certainly cast an eye on the transfer news from this summer as he completed a £11m move to Wolves - a fee that was considerably less than what was reported in the past. Playing alongside another former target in Joao Gomes, the pair could strike up a strong partnership and Liverpool will get to observe Andre in the very same league.

Despite the late defeat courtesy of a brilliant solo effort from Harvey Barnes, Andre has acclimatised to English football fairly quickly. He managed a 100% pass accuracy, 100% long passes completed, 40/40 passes completed, four duels won, three tackles and one key pass in what was a strong full debut. In fact, according to Oracle, it was the most on record without misplacing a pass by a player making their first Premier League start.

His role allowed Joao Gomes to have more freedom going forward which we saw with their opener, as he allowed the ball to pass through him before Mario Lemina finished off a swift counter-attack. His role would certainly be welcome at Liverpool as they failed to recruit a number six during the summer window. Ryan Gravenberch played for the fourth game in a row against Nottingham Forest in midfield and he has largely impressed.

And we won’t have to wait long for Andre to go up against the new-look Arne Slot side. September 28 will see the Reds travel to Molineux in the evening kick-off and it will come as part of their six-game run in 18 days before the next international break. That game will give us a direct look at whether he can offer more than the Dutchman in that role if they face each other, in a brilliant ‘what if’ moment in less than two weeks time. Already a seven-capped international for Brazil, that £11m fee will certainly rise if he can impress in England.