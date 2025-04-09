Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham Forest vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the City Ground.

Everton’s tough run of fixtures continues when they make the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (3pm BST).

The Toffees have steered clear of a Premier League relegation battle - and now David Moyes also agrees. After losing only two of his 11 matches since returning as manager, Everton are 15 points above the drop zone. While they are not mathematically safe, the fact that Moyes is now ready to visit the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock underlines he feels top-flight status is secured.

Still, Moyes will not want standards to slip. Far from it. He is driving Everton’s standards forward and wants the club to return to challenge for Europe sooner rather than later.

The Toffees suffered a 1-0 loss to leaders Liverpool last week before earning a 1-1 draw against second-placed Arsenal. Moyes was happy with the performances on each game and is now relishing a clash against Forest, who are third.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are this season’s surprise package but they still have work to do in their bid to secure Champions League qualification. Forest suffered a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa last time out.

Ahead of the City Ground fixture, here’s a look at the team news for both sides.

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker continues to work his way back from a serious hamstring injury that has kept him out for the best part of three months.

Orel Mangala - out

The on-loan Lyon midfielder won’t play again this term after rupturing his ACL in January.

Jesper Lindstrom - doubt

The Napoli loanee has been unavailable for the previous two games with a groin issue. Everton were checking out whether Lindstrom has sustained a hernia.

Vitalii Mykolenko - doubt

The left-back missed the Arsenal draw with a knock. Mykolenko picked up a thigh injury while representing Ukraine during March’s international break and much will depend on how he recovers.

Iliman Ndiaye - expected to feature

Everton’s talisman made a magnificent return to the starting XI from a knee injury as he equalised from the penalty spot. Ndiaye was struggling towards the end of the game and was substituted with suspected cramp so he should be fine.

Nathan Patterson - expected to feature

With Mykolenko unavailable, the Scot was given his maiden start of the season. It was no surprise that Patterson started to struggle in the closing stages with cramp and also had to come off.

Forest team news

Chris Wood - major doubt

Forest have been without their 18-goal top scorer for the past three games because of a hip issue. Wood’s fitness is being assessed daily. The New Zealand international opened the scoring in Forest’s 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park earlier in the campaign.

Anthony Elanga - doubt

The rapid winger was forced off at half-time against Villa. Santo said that Elanga would undergo a scan after his issue.

Olaoluwa Aina - major doubt

The right-back missed out against Villa because of a calf injury. Santo said before the game that Aina may also be unavailable for the Everton clash.

Taiwo Awoniyi - major doubt

The striker could not play against Villa because of a hamstring problem. Given the nature of Awonyi’s problem, he could be forced to miss out.

Alex Moreno - return

The on-loan left-back could not play against his parent club Villa but will be back available.