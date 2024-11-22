Thomas Frank confirms fitness boost ahead of Everton clash as key trio are available

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton vs Brentford: Thomas Frank has given an update on the multiple injury doubts ahead of their clash with Everton.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed that the key trio of Bryan Mbuemo, Yoane Wissa and Ethan Pinnock are available for their clash with Everton.

The trio have been injured across the international break which initially threatened their presence at Goodison Park this weekend. All three were removed from their international commitments and Frank will be boosted by their return.

Mbeumo has been enjoying the form of his career to date with eight goals and one assist in 11 games in the league so far. While his strike partner Wissa has also been amongst the goals with seven in eight games and Pinnock has been an ever-present, starting all 11 games. In terms of other doubts, summer signing Igor Thiago is on track to be in the squad and he could feature off the bench after earning minutes for the u21s in recent weeks. There were no new updates on Rico Henry or Kristoffer Ajer who is still out of action.

For Everton, Sean Dyche confirmed that there are a number of absentees that include Tim Iroegbunam (foot) James Garner (back) Seamus Coleman (hamstring) and Youssef Chermiti (fitness) but Jarrad Branthwaite and Dwight McNeil are likely to start.

There’s also Armando Broja who has trained with the squad for a full week for the first time but he still needs to come through a games programme before being ready to feature. But Everton will be confident heading into the game given their previous head-to-head form. The Toffees won home and away last season and will be buoyed by the fact that Brentford have conceded 10 goals in their last five games and haven’t won away all season. However, the trio of Mbuemo, Wissa and Pinnock will make it a tough task.