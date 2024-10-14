Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iliman Ndiaye was forced off in Senegal’s victory over Malawi.

Senegal have confirmed that Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye missed the country’s latest training session.

Ndiaye has made a fine start to his Toffees career after arriving from Marseille for around £15million in the summer transfer window. He has netted two goals in nine appearances for Sean Dyche’s side so far and become a regular starter on the left flank.

But Everton appear to be sweating on Ndiaye’s fitness when the Premier League season recommences with a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday (15.00 BST). The ex-Sheffield United man limped off in Senegal’s 4-0 victory over Malawi last Friday. The Lions face Malawi for a second time tomorrow afternoon in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

However, Ndiaye was absent from Senegal training at the Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe yesterday because of his thigh issue. Technical director Mayacine Mar has admitted he’s unsure if the 24-year-old will be able to feature in the upcoming clash. Via DSports, Mar said: "Iliman remained at the hotel under medical observation, while we wait to see what happens tomorrow."

Everton are set to be without Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti (both foot) against Ipswich at Portman Road. They are also sweating on the fitness of key defensive pair Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) and Vitalii Mykolenko (calf) after they missed a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.

Seamus Coleman (calf) continues his recovery but there could be a possibility that Nathan Patterson makes a return to the squad for the first time in six months. The right-back has now played three times for the Blues’ under-21s having suffered a serious hamstring injury last April.

Everton head to Ipswich having gone unbeaten in their past three games. Dyche’s men are 15th in the Premier League table - one point and one place above the Tractor Boys.