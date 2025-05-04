What Liam Delap did leaving Goodison Park leaves Everton fans with transfer hope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is a transfer target for Everton ahead of the summer window.

Liam Delap has set Evertonians’ tongues wagging after his appearance at Goodison Park.

The striker was part of the Ipswich Town side that battled from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 draw in the penultimate game at the Grand Old Lady. Everton were in cruise control after goals from Beto and Dwight McNeil within the opening 35 minutes. But Ipswich hit back through a fine Julio Enciso strike before George Hirst headed home the equaliser with 11 minutes remaining.

There was plenty of attention around Delap, who is a transfer target for Everton ahead of the summer window. Moyes has openly spoken about his admiration for the 22-year-old. Delap has fired 12 goals for the relegated Tractor Boys this season and proven a handful for plenty of Premier League defences.

In truth, Everton shackled Delap fairly comfortably. The home faithful were also adamant he should have been sent off for a second yellow card for a late challenge on Jarrad Branthwaite, only minutes after a skirmish with Jake O’Brien. The calls were likely more vociferous as they knew what a threat Delap can be and having him removed from the pitch would have given the Toffees a marked advantage.

And as he departed Goodison, Delap did something that may give Moyes some hope that he can cajole the forward to Merseyside rather than Manchester or London. Leaving the famous stadium, Delap entered a house on Goodison Road and became the latest footballer so sign a wall inside No.37.

The England under-21 international was surrounded by Everton fans. David Moyes will undoubtedly wish that Delap’s next signature he inks is on an official contract that will see him lead the line at the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in the 2025-26 season.

Following Ipswich’s relegation, Delap has a £30 million release clause in his contract that has now been activated. It means that there will likely be a raft of clubs who are queuing for his signature. Manchester United have been heavily linked along with Chelsea and Newcastle United. Everton are set to be in the market for a new centre-forward, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract set to expire and Armando Broja heading back to Chelsea after an underwhelming loan spell.

However, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has not ruled out Delap still being at Portman Road in the Championship. He said via TWTD last month: “I don't know who it would be accepted by because it's not by myself or Ipswich,” McKenna added. “His mindset isn't there. Liam's focus is still here and finishing the season as strong.

“And, as I've said before, I think there's certainly a possibility that he's an Ipswich player next year. So, I don't think anyone's decided on anything in anyone's mind. Can Liam play for the biggest clubs in the country, the biggest clubs in the world? He certainly can, I fully believe that.

“He's already shown the impact he can have at Premier League level in a team that has been fighting for everything. And I think he can have an outstanding impact at this level.

“But he's also very young and he's playing his first season of Premier League football. He's not played a huge amount of minutes as a leading striker in a team before. And he's still learning and getting better all the time. So, what's right for Liam, what's right for Ipswich, all those factors will come into play in the summer and the right decision will be made. But he's happy and he's developing really well here. And he has the potential and I think he will in his career go on to do some really, really good things.”