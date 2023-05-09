How Everton’s last three fixtures of the Premier League season look compared to their relegation rivals.

Everton earned a huge result on the road on Monday night to boost their chances of staying in the Premier League. Thanks to their sensational 5-1 win over Brighton, they have hauled their way out of the drop zone and at this moment in time, are safe.

But there is still a chance they could be relegated if the remaining fixtures do not go to plan. Sean Dyche’s side are in fierce competition with Leeds United, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest between now and the end of the season. Even relegation favourites Southampton are not mathematically doomed just yet, but the writing seems to be on the wall for them.

Here’s a look at who Everton’s final three Premier League opponents in comparison to their closest rivals this season. You can also check out what each team needs to avoid relegation right here.

Who do Everton play next?

Everton’s next fixture will be a tough clash against title favourites Manchester City at Goodison Park. They will then travel to Molineux to take on Wolves before their season finale against Bournemouth at home.

Nottingham Forest, who are just one point ahead of the Blues in the table on 33, recently came out on top of a seven-goal thriller against Southampton. Next up for them is Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before hosting Arsenal at the City Ground and their final fixture against Crystal Palace on the road.

Leicester City, who currently occupy 18th place in the table, will take on Liverpool at home before shifting attention to Newcastle at St James’ Park and finally West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds United are level with Leicester on 30 points but are a place behind due to goal difference. They will enter their next clash against Newcastle in desperate need of a positive result, having gone six matches now without a win. After that, West Ham await at the London Stadium before an Elland Road face off with Tottenham Hotspur rounds off their season.