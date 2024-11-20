Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arne Slot has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Liverpool and he has been backed to continue his success.

A fan thread from a Feyenoord supporter has told Liverpool fans to expect more success under Arne Slot and more signings.

The Dutchman has stepped into the role brilliantly so far, enjoying a winning start that has seen Liverpool top both the Premier League and the Champions League just a few months into the season. It has also seen expectations change as a result of their strong start, with many tipping success in England and Europe.

His time at Feyenoord was extremely successful and he endeared himself with the fans so much so that a celebration ensued after his final game in charge. While Liverpool fans are experiencing the early knockings of his career, one Feyenoord fan has explained what else they can expect in the future.

On Reddit, one fan said: ‘I think the build up patterns look very much alike. The goalkeeper holding onto the ball, then playing to the 6 who plays it to the LB or RB. Then going into overdrive from there.

‘Personally I think he wants some more midfield control, like we (Feyenoord) had on a lower level. I am almost sure a ball playing 6 like Zubimendi was the first player he asked for. Wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool are still in for him. Another alternative is Frenkie [De Jong], who would be also be perfect for this style.

‘Knowing Slot, he is looking to replace at least 3 or 4 players already. He is good at playing the players he inherited, but his best quality is building a new team. He is ruthless and has no problems shipping away fan favourites. If Liverpool fans think they are playing great now, they should be totally excited for next season.’

What has to be said is that Liverpool and Feyenoord are two vastly different projects. Of course, the change he is speaking about regarding multiple signings is more suitable for a smaller club, such as Feyenoord, who have different goals and objectives for a season. Liverpool already have a very settled squad which is why we didn’t see any real signings this summer.

However, taking into account the multiple contract situations and potential changing of the guard, we could feasibly see a new look side next season. We could also see Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all renew and then that lays waste to the idea of significant change.

The search for more midfield control could see them revisit their interest for Martin Zubimendi who is still available and still on the Reds’ radar. A lot of their future transfer plans are likely to ride on whether they have success this season, as falling short could see the club greenlight moves to bridge the gap. That could lead to an even better season next year.