Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool prepare themselves for the first of three successive away games when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Reds have made a perfect start to their Premier League title defence, having delivered five wins in as many fixtures after a 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby. Liverpool have also made a smooth opening to the Champions League and advanced into the Carabao Cup fourth round following a 2-1 triumph against Southampton.

But Arne Slot will know that the Reds are in for a tricky run of matches beginning against Palace at Selhurst Park. The Eagles are unbeaten in their 17 matches in all competitions, with two being against Liverpool. In the Community Shield at Wembley, Palace won the silverware on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

The South London side are fifth in the Premier League after delivering a 2-1 victory at West Ham United last weekend.

Ahead of the encounter between Palace and Liverpool, here’s a look at the early team news for both outfits.

Crystal Palace team news

Cheick Doucoure - out

The midfielder has had wretched luck with injuries in recent years, having previously been linked with a move to Liverpool. Doucoure is still recovering from a long-term knee setback.

Chadi Riad - out

The defender is also still recovering from a serious knee problem. He’s not expected to be back for several weeks.

Walter Benitez - out

The No.2 goalkeeper has a dislocated finger and it means that he will not be able to make the match-day squad.

Caleb Kporha - out

The England youth international is recovering from a back issue.

Ismaila Sarr - minor doubt

The key forward has missed the past three games with a hamstring problem. However, Sarr - who scored against Liverpool in the Community Shield - was due to return to training this week so much will depend on the final stage of his recovery.

Yeremy Pino - doubt

The summer signing from Villarreal has made a decent start to his Palace career. However, he was subbed off at half-time against West Ham and required a scan to determine the extent of his setback.

Liverpool team news

Hugo Ekitike - out

The striker stupidly got himself sent off for taking his shirt off after scoring against Southampton. Ekitike, therefore, must serve a one-game ban. A Liverpool statement said: “Hugo Ekitike will be suspended for Liverpool’s Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The forward scored the winning goal in Tuesday night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Southampton at Anfield but received two yellow cards in the game. He will therefore serve a one-match domestic ban when the Reds travel to Selhurst Park this weekend.”

Giovanni Leoni - out

The centre-back enjoyed an impressive debut against Southampton but it ended in such disappointing fashion when he was stretchered off with a knee injury. While there has been no official update, Slot admitted that it looks likely Leoni will be sidelined for a prolonged period. The defender was set for an MRI scan.