‘A bit’ - Neal Maupay’s Liverpool admission and message for Everton fans

Everton striker Neal Maupay has been speaking about his first two games in a Toffees shirt and his first goal.

Everton frontman Neal Maupay has opened up on his miss against Liverpool and how he bounced back.

Maupay was snapped up by the Toffees for £15million from Brighton, and his debut didn’t go particularly to play.

The former Brentford man played well, but he missed a key chance in the Merseyside Derby, one that could have handed Everton all three points.

An incident like that can be difficult for some to overcome, with confidence a key component for attacking players.

But aided by the support of his teammates, Maupay bounced straight back, scoring in the following game to make all the difference in a 1-0 for Everton against West Ham.

Support from teammates was key to that quick response, according to Maupay, who told the club’s official website: “I’ve been an Everton player for around three weeks but I already feel part of the Club and part of the family.

“The fans have also been fantastic with me. The atmosphere is so good at Goodison Park and I feel their support every day. Even in the city, I’ve bumped into so many Everton fans and they all say, ‘We are all behind you, all the best’.

“Against Liverpool in the previous match, I had a big chance in the second half but couldn’t score. I was a bit frustrated, but my teammates all told me, ‘You played well, you gave everything and you helped us to get a point’.

Everton celebrate scoring in their 1-0 win over West Ham. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“If I had that chance against West Ham, it was very important for me to put it in the back of the net. That’s what I did and hopefully there are a lot more goals to come.”