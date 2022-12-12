Kylian Mbappe, who featured for France as they beat England, has long been linked with a move to Liverpool after reports claimed he wanted to leave PSG.

It has been a couple of months since it was reported that Kylian Mbappe wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window and he has continued to raise his hefty price tag during the World Cup. The Frenchman is set to face Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Mbappe had previously looked set to leave PSG at the end of last season with Real Madrid likely to sign him up, however the forward went onto sign a fresh £4m-per-month contract in the French capital and controversially committed his future to the club. However, it wasn’t long before his departure once again looked to be on the horizon, with the transfer window set to open once again in a few weeks time.

Mbappe has been on fire in Qatar this winter, netting five goals and two assists in five matches so far. England were able to keep the 23-year-old quiet in their quarter-final clash though were knocked out by goals from Auerelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud.

With Mbappe continuing his excellent form that has seen him become one of the world’s best, it is unlikely that the transfer rumours will stop anytime soon and Liverpool are one team that don’t seem to be able to escape them.

Prior to Sadio Mane’s exit and Mohamed Salah’s contract extension, the Reds had been rumoured to be interested in the France star and they had once again been mentioned following claims he was looking to leave next month.

The report from Marca states that Mbappe’s relationship with PSG is ‘completely broken’ and that he wouldn’t be allowed to join Real Madrid, suggesting that a move to Anfield is more likely. With that speculation likely to increase again once the window opens, here is everything Mbappe has previously said about Liverpool.

After signing his new contract in May, Mbappe admitted to considering joining the Reds. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the Frenchman said: “We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

Mbappe also discussed Liverpool’s form back in January 2020 ahead of their Premier League title victory. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. “They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’.

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win. Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool , and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”

Despite reports claiming Mbappe will look to end his five-and-a-half year stay in Paris, he has seemingly shut down rumours of a move to Liverpool by denying he wants to leave Le Parc des Princes.

Following a win over Marseille in October, Mbappe told RMC Sport: “I have not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I’m not furious with the club; it’s not true.”

