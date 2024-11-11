'Absolute beast' - Liverpool's £40m target hailed by Brighton match-winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer news: The midfielder has been earning rave reviews this season and could be an incredible signing in the future.

Brighton midfielder and Liverpool target Carlos Baleba has been hailed as an ‘absolute beast’ by teammate Matt O’Riley.

O’Riley earned plenty of appraisal from Liverpool fans after his late goal earned Brighton a late comeback victory over Manchester City this weekend, as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points. He produced a brilliant display and the Cameroon international, who is contracted to the Seagulls until 2028, has plenty of admirers.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked and his performance against City proved once again just how talented the 20-year-old is. Having played just 71 senior appearances for both Brighton and Lille, he is still very inexperienced but, given Brighton’s consistent ability to scout the next big talents, he could well be the ‘next Moises Caicedo’.

O’Riley, speaking after the game, waxed lyrical about his talented teammate and described his best trait. “He’s strong, to put it simply. He’s an absolute beast and to be able alongside someone like that is nice because he smashes everyone and makes it easy for me.”

The Reds were in for a player in his position during the summer and it is unclear whether Wataru Endo will exit in the next eight months. The back-up to Ryan Gravenberch could leave in search of regular football and it could open up space for Baleba. However, he is currently focused on Brighton. Speaking to Sky Sports, Baleba expressed his commitment to his current club, saying, "I don't really think like that: playing for two or three years and then leaving. Me? I just work. In my head it's all about working and helping my club.”

“If I can help a team-mate, I will. If they can help me, I'll accept that help to push forward and develop. So I just work to help my team and for myself, to progress for the future.

"In return, everyone who helps me wants me to go to the highest level. And if there are big clubs who want me, it's not something that worries me or gets me excited. I just need to work hard and keep a cool head. I don't know if I'm going to be the star or the next big thing. For me, being the star is quite a lot. Everyone talking about you, singing your name? That just doesn't do it for me. It's not something that gets me running. I just prefer getting my head down and working on the pitch."