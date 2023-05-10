The latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window and as the Reds push for the top four

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch as Jurgen Klopp ploughs full steam ahead with his plans to restructure his midfield ahead of the 2023/24 season.

An update from TuttoMercatoWeb reports that the Anfield outfit and their Premier League rivals Newcastle United are eager to snap up the Dutchman. They are willing to pay in the region of €50 million (£43m) for his services, and both clubs are said to have “already made proposals” to sign him this summer.

Gravenberch has only been with Bayern for one season but he is unhappy with the amount of game time he has received. Since joining the Bavarians from Ajax, the 20-year-old has made mainly cameo appearances in the Bundesliga and is yet to contribute a goal or assist.

This is a vast difference to his last season with Ajax, where he featured in all but four Eredivisie fixtures — starting 26 — and bagged two goals and five assists.

Gravenberch is said to be open to a move to Anfield, and Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Liverpool view him as “a perfect signing” to help transform their limp midfield. However, Bayern are keen to keep the Netherlands international on their books and are not interested in entering negotiations regarding his future.

But if the right offer comes along, Bayern may be swayed into selling Gravenberch, despite only signing him last summer.

Should Liverpool get their man, they will be well on their way to completing their midfield transformation. Other high priority targets on the list include Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and of course, Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.