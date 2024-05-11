Liverpool transfer news: The former captain may be set for another move after a nightmare season.

Life after Liverpool for Jordan Henderson continues to be challenging as Ajax’s failure to achieve Champions League qualification may see the club forced to sell in the summer.

Henderson joined the Dutch club in January after deciding to end his Saudi Arabia adventure early by terminating his deal. He signed to play under former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq but left after just 19 games.

After a slow start in Holland, the 33-year-old has played just 10 times for the famed Dutch club and their failures on the pitch have been hit by further financial issues which risk his and other player’s futures going into the summer window. According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, ‘the reality of Ajax’s situation is that these steps must be considered in a bid to help balance the books during the summer market’ and Henderson could be a casualty of such monetary problems.

Plus, UEFA forecasts suggest the Champions League’s new format will see an extra £372million ($477m) in prize money for the 36 teams involved for 2024/25, which Ajax stand to miss out on as they are set to finish fifth. This would mean their only route through to Europe would be through the qualifying round to earn a place in the group stage of the 2024/25 Europa League. As Henderson is among the highest earners at the club, he is at risk of being let go in the summer. Although, Ornstein writes that there is no ‘specific desire’ from the club to part ways with the former Liverpool skipper.