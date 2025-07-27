Alexander Isak to Liverpool takes potential twist as Newcastle United agree contract until 2030

Newcastle United appear to have a plan in place should Alexander Isak join Liverpool for what would be a British transfer record.

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed terms with a new striker amid Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak.

The Reds are keen to sign Isak in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old has been omitted from the Magpies’ pre-season tour of Asia. Newcastle have said that Isak picked up a thigh injury before the squad jetted off - although reports suggest his scan came back clear.

Eddie Howe’s side are understandably desperate to keep hold of the Sweden international. He scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, with one of his strikes coming in the 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final that ended the Magpies’ 70-year wait for a major trophy. Newcastle also finished fifth in the Premier League and have qualified for the Champions League. But there are suggestions that Isak wants to leave Tyneside for a dream move to English champions Liverpool.

Howe addresses Isak future

Speaking on Isak, who reportedly has asked for a £300,000 per week deal to stay at St James’ Park, Toon boss Howe said: "Of course there are things going on behind the scenes.

"He will be aware he is in the news every day and I'm sure that is not easy for anyone in that situation. Conversations that happen with Alex and the club, or Alex and myself, will stay private for obvious reasons.

"We do share a good relationship. He has been magnificent for us since he joined. He's very popular in the dressing room. We would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. Although, whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle.

"I wouldn't put a timescale on it. I think with these situations, it has to be right for the football club. Obviously, everything is taken into context below that, but the club will make the right decision with all the information that it has.

"Ultimately, to try and move the club forward in whatever way that is. Then it's up to us to make good decisions the other way and try and improve the squad as best we can. That's what we're trying to do, regardless of Alex's situation.”

Newcastle contingency plan

Liverpool would be prepared to break the British transfer record to sign Isak, with a price tag of between £130-150 million mooted. That is despite the Reds already recruiting Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million.

And while Newcastle are trying to retain Isak’s services’ it appears they are putting a contingency plan in place. They have always wanted additional cover for Isak and are keen on Brentford’s Yoanne Wissa. But it seems they’re earmarking a replacement for Isak if he does indeed move to Anfield.

RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko is reportedly on the Magpies’ radar. And according to journalist Nicolo Schira, Newcastle have offered the Slovenia international a contract until 2030. He posted on X: “#Newcastle have offered to Benjamin #Sesko a contract until 2030 with an important salary to convince him to join #NUFC, which are now working to reach a deal with #Leipzig.”

Sesko scored 21 goals for Leipzig in the 2024-25 season and are said to be demanding £70 million, per The Times. The German club’s failure to qualify for any European competition means they’re open to a sale.