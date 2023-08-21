The Liverpool midfielder was controversially sent off against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister wrote himself into an incredible bit of the club’s history with his controversial red card against Bournemouth.

The Reds came from behind to earn a 3-1 victory to earn their first Premier League win of the season, but the game was marred by a straight red for the former Brighton midfielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He collided in a ‘fifty-fifty’ challenge with Ryan Christie and whilst both men contested the ball strongly, Mac Allister was deemed to have been the offender with a slightly high foot.

Whereas there’s no disputing that, the overall contact was fairly minimal and the red card looks extremely harsh after multiple viewings of the replays.

Liverpool were so agrieved by the decision that they have appealed to the FA to overturn the decision; given how well he has started his career at the club, missing three games at the start of the season with their current midfield issues would be a big blow.

However, Mac Allister’s dismissal saw him create a bond with a former Liverpool midfielder of a very similar surname. Gary McAllister was also sent off in his second appearance as a Liverpool player in what is a crazy coincedence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the same day, 23 years prior, McAllister was dismissed in his second ever performance against Arsenal in a 2-0 defeat in August 2000.

In what is likely to be a trivia/pub quiz question in 10 years time, it’s remarkable that two seperate incidents, from two new signings who were both were sent off in their second apperance - who also share essentially the same last name - it’s so unqiue.