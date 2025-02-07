Liverpool earned a 4-0 victory to dump Tottenham Hotspur out of the Carabao Cup at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou lamented how Tottenham Hotspur did not play with more bravery as their Carabao Cup dreams were shattered by Liverpool.

Spurs crashed out of the competition in the semi-finals at the hands of the Reds. Tottenham went into the second leg at Anfield with a 1-0 aggregate lead. But the Londoners were blasted away by Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders, with Liverpool far too strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rampant Reds

Cody Gakpo levelled the tie in the 34th minute and then the Reds ramped up their display in the second period. Mo Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute before Dominik Szoboszlai sealed their place at Wembley against Newcastle United with 15 minutes remaining. Then Virgil van Dijk put the shine on the 4-0 win in the 80th minute.

Tottenham were missing a plethora of senior players including centre-back duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke and No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Spurs are 14th in the Premier League, with Postecoglou under pressure from some sections of supporters.

And the Tottenham head coach knows that Anfield is difficult for any team, he wanted to see his side play more ‘like who we are’. Postecoglou said: “It’s not the fact that we have come here and lost. It’s a difficult place to come to and they are in a great moment right now. It would be difficult for anyone to come here. I would have liked us to play more like who we are than we did tonight. There is a lesson in there for us for sure that if we kind of veer away from that it almost becomes impossible for us.

“I don’t worry about being judged or who is judging. I think ultimately my responsibility is to try to get the players I have to perform to the best of their abilities and to tackle the problems we have got at the moment and everyone knows the challenges we’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s disappointing tonight because we had an opportunity to get to a final and they don’t come around too often so to let that slip as I said is disappointing but probably more disappointing is we didn’t play in the manner we wanted to and we know we can which may have given us an opportunity to get through. There are some learnings in there for us and we will take them away.”

‘They’re flying’

Liverpool advancing into the Carabao Cup final means they are still fighting on four fronts. The Reds top the Premier League by six points, are into the last 16 of the Champions League and face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank recently called Liverpool the best team in the world. Postecoglou was asked if the Reds are the hardest opponent he has faced since leaving Celtic to take charge of Tottenham in the summer of 2023. He replied: “I don't really assess opposition teams [like that]. They're a good side and they're in a great moment. They're flying in all competitions, all their players are in great physical condition, their top players are in the peak of their powers and they're in a great spot. They're a compelling side. They are where they are because of their form and consistency.”