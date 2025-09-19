Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool vs Everton injury news ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Arne Slot has confirmed that Liverpool will have a full complement of players to select for the 247th Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds boss revealed that Curtis Jones will be back in the squad to face the Toffees at Anfield. Jones has missed the past two games because of injury. However, the midfielder returned to training earlier this week and Slot confirmed that Jones will be involved.

It means that Liverpool will have a Scouser involved in the game, with Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Jones was raised in Toxteth and has come through the club’s academy.

The only minor concern that Slot has the recovery of Alexander Isak. The £125 million British record signing made his Liverpool debut in the 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid earlier this week. Isak was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga before joining the Reds on deadline day.

The striker did not train with Newcastle for much of the pre-season period as he pursued a move to Anfield. He started his first game in five months against Atletico, while it was only his third appearance in the same timeframe.

While Slot was pleasantly surprised by Isak’s fitness levels during his 58-minute outing, the Sweden international has felt the impact of the game. “I don’t think I tell the media a lot the day before the game how we start,” said the Liverpool boss. We had recovery yesterday and will see how they all feel. Alex did feel his body maybe than ever before. Let’s see how he has recovered today. We’re going to think about the line-up more today.”

Certainly, Everton boss David Moyes would relish being in the same situation as his Liverpool counterpart. The Toffees could well make the short trip across the city without two of their starting back four.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton’s prized asset, is yet to play this campaign. The centre-back has a hamstring problem and is building up his fitness. Meanwhile, left-back Vitalii Mykolenko is doubtful after missing last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium. James Garner, a natural midfielder, deputised in the full-back role.

“Jimmy is playing as well as any player at the moment,” Moyes said. “I think he’s probably playing as well as any English midfield player in the country at the moment as well. He’s had to play a few games at left-back and I have to say, he’s done a really good job there as well. He’s shown his versatility for us and we know then that if we have to use him we can do that.”

Moyes also admitted that there are a ‘couple of knocks’ in the squad that may also need to be assessed.