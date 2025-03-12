Liverpool injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

Arne Slot has given a new Liverpool injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate.

The pair were forced off in the Reds’ Champions League last 16 penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold had to come off with an ankle injury in the 73rd minute. Konate, meanwhile, was substituted in extra-time because of cramp.

Alexander-Arnold was expected to have scans today to determine his issue as Liverpool turn their attention to facing Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. Konate should be fine to feature, according to head coach Slot. The Reds boss told the club’s website: “Not on Trent because it is too early to say. With Ibou, we expected only it to be that he was tired or he had some cramps so we are hoping and expecting that he will be ready to play Sunday again.”

After the PSG game, Slot did admitted that Alexander-Arnold was unlikely to feature against Newcastle. The right-back received several minutes of treatment but could not continue and he was replaced by Jarell Quansah.

As things stand, it will be Quansah who plays on the right-hand side of defence against Newcastle. That is because deputy Conor Bradley is still recovering from a hamstring problem and the versatile Joe Gomez had surgery for a similar issue last week.

Liverpool are somewhat fortunate that Newcastle have issues down their left flank. Key forward Anthony Gordon is serving a three-match suspension after being sent off for violent conduct in an FA Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. Meanwhile, regular full-back Lewis Hall sustained an ankle injury in the Magpies’ 2-0 loss to the Reds at Anfield two weeks ago. Hall was required to undergo an operation and won’t play again this campaign. Centre-back Sven Botman and Jamall Lascalles (both knee) are also unavailable for Eddie Howe’s men.

Liverpool expended plenty of energy in their battle against PSG. The Reds lost 1-0 on the night - with the tie finishing 1-1 on aggregate after extra-time before the French side earned a 4-1 win on penalties.

Asked if the defeat will have any physical ramifications on the Reds before the Carabao Cup final, Slot said at his post-PSG press conference: “The good thing is we play a final on Sunday, so mentally that’s probably the best you can ask for, because this is what we are playing football for: to play finals.

“And then there are two-and-a-half weeks in between before we start the season again. “And if we can play nine times with this intensity – and the ones we play at home with the same intensity from the fans as well – then I am really looking forward to the end of the season.”