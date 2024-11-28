Liverpool manager Arne Slot | Getty Images

Liverpool vs Manchester City: The Liverpool manager spoke about the managerial prowess of the famed manager.

Arne Slot has warned his side and the Liverpool fans against complacency against Manchester City this weekend due to the football knowledge of Pep Guardiola.

His adversary this weekend is currently experiencing his worst spell at City boss across his eight-year tenure in England. Having lost five games in a row across all competitions, they managed to fluff a three-goal lead at home against Slot’s former club Feyenoord in the Champions League this week to make matters worse.

On top of that, they are still without Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb and John Stones and there are doubts over Jeremy Doku and Ruben Dias. Plus, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are still lacking their sharpness, fitness and form which puts them at a disadvantage. Speaking at his press conference ahead of their weekend encounter, Slot warned against complacency because Guardiola is capable of producing a tactical masterstroke at Anfield. “I wouldn't be surprised if Pep comes up with another brilliant idea. He started inverted full-backs and centre-backs as No.6. So I wouldn't be surprised if he comes up with something to make his team even stronger, so that is why he inspires so many.

“One of the best reasons why I think Pep [Guardiola] is the best manager in the world is because he always comes up with solutions for his problems. He will come up with a solution and *clicks fingers* they will go again – but hopefully after Sunday."

With the league table currently showing an eight-point lead for Slot’s side, a defeat for City on Sunday could see them trail by 11 points. It would be a true blow to their title aspirations but it is a position they have managed to turn around before. The Reds are sweating on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate, who was seen limping off at full-time, while Conor Bradley looks set to be out of action after being forced to withdraw late on. Still, we will have to wait for confirmation as Slot said that there is no full diagnosis for either injury.