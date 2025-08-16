Liverpool earned a 4-2 victory but both of their goals conceded against Bournemouth were yet again on the counter-attack.

Arne Slot reckons that Liverpool couldn't have done much else to prevent AFC Bournemouth's goals as the Reds' vulnerabilities came into question again.

The Premier League champions started their title defence with a 4-2 victory at Anfield on Friday night. However, Liverpool made it hard work for themselves after moving into a two-goal lead following goals from summer signing Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo.

Bournemouth hit back with two Antoine Semenyo efforts on the counter-attack within six minutes. The home side did manage to regain their composure, though, with Federico Chiesa bagging with two minutes remaining before Mo Salah wrapped up the triumph in stoppage time.

Carragher verdict

Liverpool have looked like they can concede goals during pre-season, with four shipped against AC Milan and two in the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace. After the game, Kop legend Jamie Carragher claimed his former club will not win the title unless improvements are made in the rearguard.

He said: "People say 'they need a centre back'. A centre-back doesn't fix that. He just takes Konate's place. It's about the make-up of the team with two attacking full-backs and a number ten who more interested in getting on the ball than defending like Szoboszlai was last season. If Liverpool continue like that, I don't think they will win the league."

Slot analysis on Bournemouth goals

However, Slot believes it was the Reds' errors in possession that were the problem rather in the rearguard. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Liverpool head coach Slot said: “Not a lot. Normally you can complain about our players not sprinting back hard enough, but they did. The only thing you need to do better - but it’s in an ideal world - is where do you lose the ball? The first ball there is something I can say about that, losing the ball with a trick if you’re 2-0 up is not necessary, maybe if you're 1-0 down or you really need a goal and you want to force something. But in that moment I think it's not the way to lose the ball like Dominik did.

“The second goal, we are a team that likes to attack. We are a team that wants to score goals. Rest defence was in order the moment we lost the ball, we were two-v-one against their number nine, but instead of what Mo usually does, which is getting a cross in or getting a shot in, he squared it just behind. Then give credit to the other team with how many bodies they sprinted to our 18-yard box. It's fine margins and the best way is to not lose the ball and if you do lose it then lose it with a shot or it ends up in a corner kick or in a goal kick. But do not lose it at your own 18-yard line or where Dominik lost it. But I always judge how hard do they sprint back and in both situations they sprint back really hard. They gave it all but credit to Bournemouth who are a very, very fit team as well like us because we managed to come back after the 2-2.”