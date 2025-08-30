Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has made an impressive start since signing for the club from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million.

Arne Slot has explained an area of Hugo Ekitike's game that he can still improve despite his magnificent start to life at Liverpool.

The striker moved to Anfield from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million earlier in the summer transfer window. Despite not playing in the Premier League previously, Ekitike has made a seamless transition so far, scoring three goals in as many games - most recently the 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

The France under-21s international is expected to again spearhead the attack for Sunday's crunch clash against Premier League title rivals Arsenal at Anfield. And while Ekitike has swiftly shown his qualities, Slot believes that the centre-forward is still slightly short of match fitness - but that will come the more that he plays.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: "I think he has already made a big impact in the attacking part of our game. Not only scoring goals but also being part of build-up situations where he was someone that started the attack or was part of us starting an attack. I'm talking about a difference a bit more than last season, although when Lucho [Luis Diaz] played there he was also a lot of times part of our build-up.

"The most simple answer to what he can improve is his match fitness. I expect him to do even a lot, a lot more without the ball than he already does, because he's already working hard. There he can improve, which is completely normal because he has to adjust from a different league, from a different playing style. Frankfurt pressed but not as much as we try to do.

“Then coming to a different country, coming to a different league, there's a lot for him to handle. And then [when] we come back after the international break, it's Champions League games added to that, where he was used to playing, I think, Europa League – which is also a good level but not as high as [the] Champions League.

"There is the main point of improvement, which is completely normal because he came a bit later in pre-season. So to adapt to the intensity levels without the ball, I think there are small steps for him to make.”

Liverpool’s remaining transfer plans

Ekitike’s place leading Liverpool’s attack may soon come under threat, however, should the club be successful in their pursuit of Alexander Isak. Newcastle United are closing in on signing Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, which could then see the Magpies agree a sale of Isak if another offer is made. Liverpool had a £110 million offer rejected at the start of the month.

On the possibility of improving his squad before the summer transfer window closing on Monday, Slot said: “I think I said after Monday evening (after the 3-2 win over Newcastle) that, again, I could make a substitution that impacted the game. That's what Federico [Chiesa] did against Bournemouth and that's what Rio [Ngumoha] did now against Newcastle. As always, we try to sign players that can help us, but there is no reason after the first two games to complain or to think we need more. If we can strengthen the squad then we will always try to do that if it's for the right money and it's the right player. There are only three or four days to go now, so let's see if we do something – and if we do something, what we can do.