Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League could have an impact on Liverpool when it comes to a reported transfer target.

The domino effect is commonly used in football. One decision or result can have a significant impact on a chain of events. Along the way, some benefit and summer suffer the ramifications. In this case, it could be Liverpool who are to reap the rewards.

Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League was emphatic. The Gunners thrashed the 15-time European Cup winners 5-1 on aggregate to book their spot in this season’s semi-final. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has faced plenty of scrutiny, including this campaign. The North London side are set to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for a third successive season, with Liverpool on the verge of being crowned champions. But if they go on to claim a maiden Champions League, Arteta will take plaudits and the chit-chat from some quarters that he has taken Arsenal as far as possible will be quelled.

Ancelotti future

It is the antithesis for his Los Blancos counterpart. Madrid’s sobering defeat means that it’s likely to be the end of the road for Carlo Ancelotti in his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu driving seat. That is despite winning two European Cups, two La Ligas and the Copa del Rey since returning in 2021. Widespread reports suggest Ancelotti will leave Real at the end of April following the Copa del Rey final against bitter foes Barcelona. Football is a ruthless business.

It appears the search will be on for Madrid for find Ancelotti’s successor. Xabi Alonso is the current frontrunner. The Spaniard was on Liverpool’s radar after Jurgen Klopp announced his shock departure from the Anfield hot seat, but he could not be prised away from Bayer Leverkusen. Although it would have been a difficult decision, it would have been understandable why Alonso did not want to leave Die Werkself for the club he won the 2005 Champions League with during his playing days.

In his first managerial role, there was something special brewing at Leverkusen. Indeed, they went on to win their maiden Bundesliga crown in history, not losing a game throughout the 2023-24 season, along with the DBF-Pokal. The only fixture Alonso was defeated in all campaign was a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

This term has not been as much as a success but Leverkusen have still punched well above their weight. They are six points adrift of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and lost to their German counterparts in the Champions League last 16.

Having been at the BayArena helm for the past two-and-a-half years, Alonso could feel he has the experience to manage the club many believe is the biggest in the world. The 43-year-old’s achievements so far would suggest he’s capable.

How Liverpool could benefit

And if Alonso was to take charge of Real, it could well see his Leverkusen side break up. Members of the dressing room could also feel that it’s time for pastures new. There will be plenty of players in demand. One is reportedly wanted by Liverpool.

Jeremie Frimpong has been earmarked as a potential Reds target. Trent Alexander-Arnold is still to commit his future to his boyhood club and it’s appearing likely he will make the switch to the Spanish capital. That will leave Conor Bradley as the only senior right-back at Anfield and another option would be needed. Frimpong has been sensational for Leverkusen since being signed from Celtic in January 2020, scoring 29 goals and recording 44 goals in 186 appearances.

There have even been some suggestions that Frimpong has already held talks with Liverpool head coach and fellow Dutchman Slot about a potential switch. The 24-year-old has a reported £33 million release clause in his Die Werkself contract.

There was plenty of focus on Alonso around this time last year for obvious reasons. Kopites may again be keeping tabs on whether he decides on a move to Madrid - as it could benefit Liverpool’s potential recruitment.