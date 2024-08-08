Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Dutch defender was brought through the ranks by Slot at Feyenoord.

Arne Slot former favourite Lutsharel Geertruida has reportedly been added to Aston Villa’s shortlist despite previous links to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has already begun the new campaign for Feyenoord, captaining the side as they triumphed 8-6 on penalties against PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Super Cup. He was Slot’s captain for the majority of last season and was responsible for bringing him through the levels after he came through the academy.

Previously, we saw multiple sources report that he could follow Slot to Anfield in April. Reputable Dutch reporter Marcel van der Kraan claimed there was a distinct possibility that he could make the move, telling De Telegraaf (via FC Update): “I think the chance that Geertruida will go there is greater than 50%.”

However, with less than a few weeks to go in the window, reports have gone quiet. We know Liverpool are well-stocked in the right-back area with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley as well as Joe Gomez who can fill in as an auxiliary full-back which he did on many occasions last season.

Still, he could yet move to the Premier League as interest has been revealed from Aston Villa. Confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X, he wrote: ‘EXCL: Aston Villa have added Lutsharel Geertruida to their shortlist as he remains also on RB Leipzig radar. RB Leipzig wanted Geertruida already last summer, Villa are monitoring him as potential new option.’ He currently has one more year left on his deal and could be available for a cut-price fee. With Champions League football to contend with this season, Unai Emery has been busy overseeing a huge transfer overhaul, adding the likes of Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana, Jaden Philogene and Enzo Barrenechea, to name a few. But their right-back options are slim with just Matty Cash and 18-year-old Kosta Nedeljkovic and it is a position they can look to upgrade on with the Dutch international.

He’s also capable of filling in at centre-back or defensive midfield as well as being able to play in a back three which will also be one reason they are eyeing him up. For Liverpool, their squad is well stocked across the board with the potentially imminent arrival of Martin Zubimendi being the only focused addition in the works right now.