Alisson, Konate, Gravenberch: Liverpool latest injury news and expected return dates ahead of Man Utd | Getty Images

Liverpool's injury concerns have increased over the course of the international break

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend with a huge game against Manchester United.

While the Reds have been the more dominant of the rivals in recent years, it is always a fixture that supercharges the emotions as two giants of English football go head-to-head. Arne Slot’s side have lost their last three games in all competitions as they hit a major slump in form ahead of the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All those defeats came away from home and Slot will hope a return to Anfield can inspire his side as they look to find their best form after making several changes to the senior squad over the summer.

The Reds do have some injury concerns heading into the weekend with several players either out or currently doubtful for the visit of United. Below we run through the latest injury news and expected return dates for Liverpool’s injured stars

Liverpool duo to miss Man Utd clash

Alisson Becker: The goalkeeper has not travelled for international duty with Brazil after sustaining a hamstring problem before the international break. Arne Slot said before the loss to Chelsea: "[His return] depends also on how fast a recovery goes. So, Saturday it's clear, he's not going to play for Brazil, and I would be surprised if he would be there in the first game after the international break.

"But from there on, sometimes things can go a bit faster or a bit slower. It's always difficult to say the amount of days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be part of us or the Brazil team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given his injury occurred in late September, it will likely be at least three weeks before he is back in action, which could see him return for Brentford.

Potential return date: October 25 v Brentford

Giovanni Leoni: The young defender is out for the season with an ACL injury. Slot said in late September: "He is not in a good place, of course, because he tore his ACL and it means he will be out for a year. Being so young and coming to a new country and playing so well in your first game... it's very hard to take the positive side.

"There's never a positive side – but you always try to look at a positive side and that is that he is still so young, so he has so many years still to go after he recovers from a terrible injury like that."

Potential return date: September 2026

Liverpool trio injury struggles during international duty

Ibrahima Konate: The Frenchman has left international duty with France after picking up a thigh injury against Chelsea. He did not feature for his country and over the weekend made the return to Merseyside. His absence from international action does raise a concern for his fitness ahead of the United clash.

Potential return date: October 25 v Brentford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wataru Endo: The Japan international was not part of the squad for his country as he withdrew from action. It has since emerged that he has a hamstring issue, which is likely to keep him out for a few weeks. The incident occurred as he came on against Chelsea before the international break.

Potential return date: November 1 v Aston Villa

Ryan Gravenberch: The midfielder was subbed at half time as the Netherlands beat Finland 4-0 on Sunday night. It has since emerged via Ronald Koeman that the ex-Ajax man had complained about some discomfort in his hamstring.

The fact he was withdrawn by the Netherlands will have been a relief for Slot as he hopes to have the key midfielder fit for United. His substitution was precautionary and he should have enough recovery time to get ready for Liverpool’s return to Premier League action.

Potential return date: October 19 v Man Utd