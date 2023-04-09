‘Big baby’ - Man Utd legend lashes out at Liverpool star after linesman incident

The former Premier League winner was not impressed with Robertson.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane branded Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson a ‘a big baby’ after he was involved in an altercation with a match official in Sunday’s home game with Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side endured a frustrating first-half against the current Premier League leaders as goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus punished a poor defensive display from the Reds and gave their visitors a clear advantage as half-time approached.

There was some respite for Liverpool as Mo Salah halved the deficit just minutes before the interval but those frustrations seemed to come to the fore once again as the two sides made their way to the dressing rooms at the break.

Robertson was involved in a confrontation with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and looked to grab hold of the official, who reacted by seemingly pushing an elbow towards the Scotland international.

The incident provoked a furious reaction from a number of Robertson’s team-mates - but former Red Devils captain Keane believes the Reds star should have focused his frustrations on himself by improving his defending.

“No, not really,” answered the former Republic of Ireland international after he was asked if he had witnessed anything like the incident.

