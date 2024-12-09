Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool watched on from the sidelines as their Premier League title rivals were in action over the weekend

It is a result that moves Enzo Maresca’s side within four points of Liverpool after the Reds were not in action following the postponement of the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Chelsea came from 2-0 down to beat Spurs but could have faced more of an upheaval after Caicedo caught Pepe Sarr high on the shin midway through the first half, with the score at 2-1. Referee Anthony Taylor did not produce a card for the incident while VAR did not intervene as it was claimed excessive forced was not used.

It was a decision that surprised Carragher, as he said on Sky Sports: “He (Caicedo) just comes in nowhere near the ball. For me, it just seemed like the most obvious red card you would see. He’s a very very lucky boy and that’s something that I would imagine [Ange] Postecoglou would look back on at the end of the game.”

Former Premier League official Keith Hackett agreed, as he added: “Jamie Carragher is spot on - this is a red card challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent. You do not have to be travelling at speed to apply excessive force. You have to also take into account the speed of the opponent and the force of two players coming together. It’s a red card and sadly a big mistake.”

It was something after the game that irked Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, as he said: “There’s a couple of decisions I thought today that definitely went against us. It almost feels like no-one is in control because everybody is scared to make a decision to overturn somebody else. Referees are scared to make decisions in case they get it wrong, VAR don’t want to intervene and I get that because you don’t want disruptions to the game. You just have to cop out. We worked awfully hard, but to give away two goals and you give away two penalties unnecessarily against a quality side anyway, you make things very difficult for yourself.”

Chelsea are now Liverpool’s closest challengers for the Premier League title, as they sit four points behind in second. Arsenal are six points behind in third after drawing 1-1 with Fulham while Manchester City dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace as they are eight points back in fourth spot. The Reds do now have a game in hand, however. Liverpool return to Premier League action against Fulham on Saturday but first up is a Champions League clash with Girona as the Reds aim to seal a last 16 spot.