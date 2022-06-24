Mo Salah is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and talks about a new deal remain at a standstill.

Mo Salah’s Liverpool future could hinge on Robert Lewandowski’s next move.

That is the verdict of Anfield hero John Barnes as Salah heads into the final 12 months of his contract.

The Egypt international has still to commit his future to the Reds as negotiations remain at a standstill.

Salah, who has won every trophy possible since moving to Merseyside in 2017, has insisted he will be at Liverpool for the 2022-23 season.

However, the winger - who bagged 31 goals in all competitions last campaign - would be free to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona have been mooted as a potential destination for Salah, with reports suggesting earlier this month he’s ready to join the La Liga giants in 12 months’ time.

Barca are in pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski during the current transfer window, however.

What’s been said

And Barnes reckons what Salah decides will have a ‘lot to do’ with Lewandowski’s next step.

Speaking to beIN Sports, the Kop icon said: “Of course, you’re looking at the money that Barcelona can spend - I can see him at Liverpool for another year, and then maybe going on a free transfer at the end of the season.

“I don’t know what the situation is, but at the moment he’s at Liverpool. So I don’t know. If he stays, he’ll still play with the right attitude and commitment.

“Where can you see him? Who knows in football - have Barcelona got the finances to actually do that?

“Because of course, there’s still talk about Lewandowski going there. I think that at the end of the year, we’ll see. I think it really has a lot to do with where Lewandowski goes.

“Newcastle? No. I mean, look, the thing about Newcastle, they have to be careful about where they want to be next season.

Mo Salah celebrates Liverpool reaching the Champions League final. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Newcastle are growing for the future. They have to grow organically to maybe finish in the top 10 next season.

“They aren’t going to try to go from where they are to finish in first, second, third or fourth.

“They aren’t going to be getting players like Salah right now because of where they are - so that is not going to happen.”

Will Mo Salah sign a new Liverpool contract?

Speaking to GQ magazine in January, Salah insisted that he was not asking for ‘crazy stuff’ in terms of a new Liverpool contract.

Reports have suggested that the 30-year-old wants around £400,000-per-week.

That would make Salah the top earner at Anfield by a significant margin.

However, Liverpool will be wary that they do not want to upset the current wage structure at the club.

Speaking to reporters in April, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: “I’m happy. There’s nothing new to say.