Jurgen Klopp’s side face a tough trip to St James’ Park on Saturday to take on Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture.

The summer transfer window may be a long way away but it looks like it is going to be a big one for several top English clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who face a tough trip to St James’ Park on Saturday in their next Premier League fixture, looks likely to need reinforcements after a disappointing season so far with midfield and defence key areas that need strengthening. The Anfield club are now being linked with a £80 million teenage defender, who has been on the radar of many big clubs across Europe, but are also rumoured to have ‘made contact’ with a Brcelona attacker which could lead to a blockbuster summer move. Here are the latest Liverpool transfer news headlines on Wednesday, February 15:

Liverpool look to ‘bolster defence’ as £80m teenage centre back linked

Per a report from Football Transfers, Liverpool will look to bolster their central defence in the upcoming transfer window and Antonio Silva of Benfica is among their targets. The article also references Italian football journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano in claims that the Portuguese side could seek a fee as high as €90 million (just under £80 million GBP).

Silva isn’t the only player who is reportedly amongst the targets for the Reds with Goncalo Inacio, Josko Gvardiol and Jarrad Branthwaite also mentioned. It is also claimed that Klopp will be handed a ‘significant sum’ to spend in the summer despite the current uncertainty around the future ownership of the Merseyside club.

Liverpool ‘make contact’ with Barcelona superstar

The Liverpool Echo, via Journalist Ben Jacobs who was writing for Caught Offside, have reported that Liverpool have ‘made contact’ with Barcelona superstar Ansu Fati ahead of a potential move in the summer. It is claimed that Manchester United and Arsenal are also keen on the 20-year old but Barcelona are reluctant to let him leave.