Getty Images

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool: The former Champions League winner and AC Milan star spoke with the manager after the game.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf told Liverpool fans exactly which position Cody Gakpo is best following his brilliant showing in the Champions League.

While he didn’t get on the scoresheet, he managed an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai in the second half after a powerful run. All across social media, fans were waxing lyrical over him and it was certainly one of his most dynamic and skilful showings he has produced in his Liverpool career to date - with presenter Gabby Logan calling him ‘instrumental’ to the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given Luis Diaz had begun the season in such fine form with three goals in two games against Brentford and Manchester United, it left the Dutchman on the fringes, watching on as his teammate seemingly tightened his grasp on that left-sided role. However, with so many games to play across the season they will seemingly interchange regularly and it is clear Arne Slot has two brilliant options.

Following the game, Seedorf was asked about Gakpo’s performance and he claimed that the best version that we have seen so far was during the 2022 Qatar World Cup, when he netted in all three group games, playing as a striker alongside Memphis Depay. “I liked what he did in the World Cup,” He began. “I like to have him a bit more free, being on the left side constantly, he can do it. From the Euros he played as a left winger which he did amazingly but I think he can get more out of him here. He’s more restricted when he plays on the wing.”

Former Red Daniel Sturridge, working alongside Seedorf, claimed he would be ‘delighted’ with his performance and being able to register on the ‘stats sheet’ as well having provided an assist. “He played very well, I think in these moments when you’re coming, you do want to show yourself and you want to have an impact on the stats sheet, not just performance-wise as well. There’s a group of players who will take confidence from this game.”

Slot revealed he wanted to start Gakpo during the defeat over Nottingham Forest but having played twice for the Netherlands during the international break, he decided to wait until the Milan game. Clearly, he is held in high regard and, after that performance, it will be hard to justify him not starting at the weekend against AFC Bournemouth.