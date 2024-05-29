Mark Lawrenson.

The former Reds legend believes Liverpool could lose a star player this summer.

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes that Mohamed Salah will leave this summer.

Salah produced another brilliant personal campaign that included several records being matched or broken from Premier League history. His 25 goals and 14 assists were hugely impressive but a rare injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations in January derailed the second half of his season - as he netted just four times in four months.

As it stands, his current deal is set to expire in 2025 and he is at risk of entering the summer with just one year left. Clubs may want to test Liverpool’s resolve, as there is no movement on any extension as it stands. Saudi Arabian were credited with a strong interest last summer but talks of a move have faded away in the second half of the season. Despite that, fans believe there is a decision to make and Lawrenson believes this could be the right summer to part ways if a big enough fee can be negotiated.

Speaking to Best Online Poker Sites, he said. “I have a feeling that Mohamed Salah will go. I just think that Saudi Arabia would be the logical place for him to move to. He’s not been the same since he came back from AFCON and you could see towards the end of the season that he seemed a little bit miffed – he just didn’t seem to be the same player.

“If Liverpool could get £100m for him from the Saudi Pro League, I think I would take it considering the circumstances. Salah’s been absolutely brilliant for Liverpool over the years, but he looks like he might need a change of club and I personally wouldn’t get in the way of that out of respect for him.”