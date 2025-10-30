Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on October 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Crystal Palace earned a 3-0 victory over a much-changed Liverpool team in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Anfield.

Oliver Glasner insists that Crystal Palace were not buoyed by Liverpool’s weakened starting line-up as the Eagles piled more misery on the Premier League champions.

The Reds crashed out of the Carabao Cup as they suffered a 3-0 defeat by Palace at Anfield. It condemned Liverpool to a sixth loss in seven games in all competitions, while they have been beaten in four successive Premier League games,

That run started with a 2-1 reverse at Palace last month, while the south London side earned victory on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley at the start of the season.

In the latest meeting, Liverpool boss Arne Slot made wholesale changes to his Liverpool XI. Only Milos Kerkez survived from the 3-2 loss at Brentford last weekend, while Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz and Virgil van Dijk were among the senior players omitted from the squad.

Teenagers Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni and Kiernan Morrison, who was handed his debut, all started as the Reds fell to a comprehensive defeat. However, when the team sheets were released before kick-off, Glasner insisted he did not underestimate Liverpool and it would have been ‘disrespectful’ to those who were selected.

What’s been said

The Palace head coach said: "It was Arne Slot's decision and we never care what other teams are doing. We told the players but it would be disrespectful to all their players. I've seen Joe Gomez play for England, win the Champions League, seen Wataru Endo I don't know how many games for Japan, I've seen Alexis Mac Allister, he won the World Cup as a starter, Kerkez moved for £40m, [Federico] Chiesa plays for the [Italy] national team, Ngumoha has shown he can score goals in the Premier League.

"It was still a good team and everyone is a member of the Liverpool squad. I was never good enough to be in the Liverpool squad. Maybe it was not the strongest team, but still a very good Liverpool side."

What Slot said on Liverpool’s team

Sections of Liverpool supporters were frustrated Slot named such a weakened team and bench. There was not a single senior player among the substitutes. But with three big fixtures ahead against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City, the Reds boss was prioritising those.

And despite falling to another loss, Slot defended his decision. He said: “If I look at our performance against Brentford, to use that as an example, two days after we played [Eintracht] Frankfurt away, I saw there a team that maybe struggled with playing three games in seven days. Again, not an excuse to lose that game of football, but it is not a complete surprise to me if I see some of the struggles some players have had in pre-season and players that came from different leagues and it is a new challenge for them to play at Premier League and Champions League level in three games in seven days.

“So, again, in two days we play [Aston] Villa and the last time I played a player we thought was ready for their programme but it turned out maybe he wasn't was Alexander Isak when he went out with an injury [at Frankfurt]. Last time we played Southampton, Giovanni Leoni went out with an injury in a game like this and we got the red card for Hugo Ekitike after two yellows.

“I think at this moment in time, with only 15 or 16 players available – and I am talking then about players of our squad available – and to add to that this club has always used this competition to use their academy players as well – the non-starters and the academy players – it felt to me as the right decision and I haven't changed my opinion about that after the result because with our starters we haven't been able to win a lot from Palace as well.”